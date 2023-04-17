AFTER ATIQ AND ASHRAFS KILLING UP POLICE SAY THEY USED TO GET WEAPONS SMUGGLED FROM PAK

Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed that gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf who were shot dead on live TV by three men while in police custody in Prayagraj on Saturday used to receive weapons from across the border in Pakistan Police sources said that Atiq Ahmed had ordered AK 47 45 Pistol Stengun and RDX from Pakistan via Punjab and he had also paid for it Police sources said that the smuggler through whom Atiq used to get foreign weapons from Punjab was the same who used to supply arms to the separatist militants fighting the security forces in Kashmir “Atiq had said that the organization supplying the arms and ammunition was “trying to do something big Also read Atiq Ahmed murder Bodies buried killers sent to 14day custody Sec 144 across UP key updatesAll these revelations were made by Atiq in police custody remand a police official said He said that Atiq Ahmed had told the police that he used to get foreign weapons and cartridges from Pakistan with the help of drones adding these weapons were dropped in Punjab through drones and then supplied to Atiq Ahmad in UP from there “Atiq and Ashraf knew the smuggler who used to get them these weapons added the police official He claimed that apart from Prayagraj Atiq and Ashraf kept the arms and ammunition coming from Pakistan at their hideouts built in many districts of UP The court had also given fourday custody remand of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to the police But on Saturday night Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead on live TV by three men identified as Lovelesh Tewari Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya while in police custody Atiq was the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case On Mar 28 he was convicted by a MPMLA court in Umesh Pal s abduction Umesh Pal was the key witness in murder of Raju Pal a BSP MLA