Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Physics Department at Allahabad Central University recently organised a three-day conference that explored the mysterious celestial world.

In addition to 22 students from throughout the country, 28 students from Allahabad Central University also attended the workshop to delve into the secrets of the solar system.

Students thoroughly understood the Sun's complexities from distinguished scientist Prof. Durgesh Tripathi, who is well-known for his contributions to Ayuka and the creation of the payload aboard Aditya L1. Professor Tripathi clarified the significant impacts that the Sun's UV radiation has on both the atmosphere and human existence. He also emphasised how important solar winds are to understanding sunspot mysteries.

The presentation by Prof. Tripathi of the suit payload—which is part of the Suryaan Aditya L1 mission, that is intended to study the Sun's UV radiation was a high point of the conference. Although the suit payload is still in the testing stage, once activated, it will provide scientists on Earth with crucial information about the Sun's inner workings by sending space pictures, specifically through the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT).

In creating the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope Suite, Prof. Tripathi and his colleagues embarked on a decade-long groundbreaking project. Prof. Tripathi is optimistic about the suit's potential to provide a plethora of fresh data about the Sun that will benefit the country and the scientific community worldwide.

Apart from Prof. Tripathi, six other experts shared their expertise on various facets of solar science during the seminar, enriching the knowledge base of the 50 participating students. Comprising undergraduates in their third year and postgraduate students from Allahabad University's Physics Department, alongside counterparts from diverse universities nationwide.