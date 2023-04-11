Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh, the accused in the abetment to suicide of Bhojpuri film actress Akanksha Dubey, filed an application in the court through his advocate requesting a video conference hearing, which was accepted by the court. According to official sources, Samar Singh was to appear before the court at 2 pm on Tuesday for which he was to be brought from the district jail, but Samar wrote to the court seeking a hearing to be done through a video conference. After accepting this application, the court ordered Samar Singh to be produced at 2.15 pm on Tuesday through video conferencing in the presence of both parties.

Sources said that Samar stated that when he made his first public appearance after his arrest on April 7, there was a lot of uproar among the public. Fearing that this might repeat and the public might create a ruckus, Samar has requested a video conference hearing for this case. The application was accepted by the court.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against the singer and another man in connection with the alleged suicide of the Bhojpuri actress, who was found dead in a hotel room in Sarnath, after which the singer was arrested. The investigating police team reached Ghaziabad and arrested the absconding singer from the Raj Nagar Extension area of Nandgram Police Station limits. Akanksha Dubey was found dead in her hotel room in Sarnath on March 26. The news of the death of the actress shook the industry. The body of the actress was found hanging in her hotel room.