Unnao Two gang rape accused and two accomplices allegedly beat up the minor Dalit victim and her mother along with setting on fire a shed inside their house leaving two children seriously injured after they refused to withdraw their complaint A case has been registered and the matter is being probedThe incident took place on Monday evening in Unnao after the two accused identified as Aman and Satish released on bail a month back and their accomplices reached the victim s house to pressurise the family to withdraw their complaint The victim s mother alleged that when they refused the accused beat them up with sticks and threatened to kill them Then they went inside the house and allegedly set on fire a shed where the victim s fourmonth old son and threemonth old sister were sleeping After hearing their screams the villagers came to their rescue and tried to douse the fire by pouring water Both the children sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to the district hospital along with the victim and her mother The 13yearold victim of a village in Maurawan police station area alleged that she was gangraped by five youths of the village on February 13 2022 After making rounds of the police station for around a month Maurawan police registered a case against Roshan Satish Arun Ranjit and Aman under POCSO Act Following which three accused Aman Arun and Satish were arrested and sent to jail while two others Ranjit and Roshan were given clean chit A month ago Aman and Satish were released on bailAlso Read 20year jail term to Noida man in 2013 gangrape caseThe victim has accused the Maurawan police of helping the accused SP Siddharth Shankar Meena said the matter is being probed On the instructions of DM Apoorva Dubey ADM Narendra Singh reached the district hospital and ordered CMO Satyaprakash for arranging better treatment for the injured family members ADM Narendra Singh said the victim is telling that an attempt was made to kill two children by burning them alive The injured are being treated in the hospital under the CMO s supervision he said CO Purva Santosh Kumar Singh said that a house caught fire at 6 pm in a village under Maurawan police station area In this the house owner s threemonthold daughter and his daughter s 4monthold son received burnt injuries A case has been registered he said