Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The accused who attacked a Uttar Pradesh Police woman constable in Saryu Express in Ayoudhya on August 30 was killed in an encounter with UP Special Task Force (STF) late on Thursday. Anees, the prime accused of the incident of attack on a woman constable was killed during the joint operation conducted by STF and Ayodhya police, official sources said.

According to official sources, three police personnel including Pura Kalandar police station in-charge Ratan Sharma and two other constables were injured in this encounter. Other two aides of Anees were also injured in this police action and have been arrested. The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "Anees, the prime accused in the case of an attack on a women constable on board the Saryu Express, was injured in an encounter with police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya. He later succumbed to injuries." He further said, "His two other aides -- Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey -- were also injured and are under arrest."

A woman head constable boarded the Saryu Express on August 30. She was en route to Ayodhya from Manikapur. During her journey, there was a dispute over a seat. The argument escalated and she was attacked with a sharp weapon. She is currently admitted to Medical College Lucknow, where she is undergoing treatment.