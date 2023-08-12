ABSCONDING PROF IMTIAZ OF SHUATS ARRESTED IN MASS CONVERSION CASE

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a professor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in an alleged mass conversion case. Prof. Imtiaz, who was absconding in the case was held from Lucknow on Friday and presented before the court.

According to the police, Imtiaz was absconding even though Section 82 CrPC was issued against him under which the court orders the accused to appear at a specific place and at a specific time. The Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested him in a joint operation yesterday, police said.

On April 14, 2022, a programme of mass conversion was underway in a church located in Hariharganj area of Sadar Kotwali area. On learning about the incident, the local people informed the workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who along with the Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the church.

When the priest of the church was inquired he said that many people were present inside the church to attend the programme. After which, the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers surrounded the church and created a ruckus outside it.

After getting information about the trouble that broke out outside the church, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the circle officer (CO) along with a large contingent of police force reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. Later, police personnel from many police stations of the district were deployed outside the church.

VHP and Bajrang Dal workers demanded action against the priest of the church. More than 55 people present inside the church were taken into custody. After interrogating them at Kotwali police station, police registered a case of mass conversion against 35 named and 20 unknown people. After which, police arrested 15 people while 26 accused got anticipatory bail from the high court and the district judge's court. Prof. Imtiaz was also wanted in this case.

Additional SP Vijay Shankar Mishra said that Prof. Imtiaz of SHUATS, who is wanted in a mass conversion case has been arrested and is being interrogated at Kotwali police station.