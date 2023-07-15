ABHISHEK BACHCHAN MAY CONTEST LOK SABHA ELECTIONS FROM PRAYAGRAJ BIG B WON THE SEAT IN 1984

Lucknow: Abhishek Bachchan is likely to make an entry into politics following the footsteps of his star parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Speculation is rife that he will join the Samajwadi Party and contest the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj seat.

In 1984, Amitabh Bachchan had contested from this seat with a Congress ticket at the behest of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Big B had defeated the then Lok Dal leader Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna by a whooping margin of 1,09,000 votes. Presently, Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party. In such a situation, the Samajwadi Party claims that Abhishek Bachchan can possibly contest the Lok Sabha elections from Prayagraj.

Big B contesting polls

Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, has already joined the Samajwadi Party. So, it is unlikely that Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Prayagraj as a BJP candidate.

Prayagraj seat has been the center of politics for years. In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi had won a landslide victory from here. Now with her son Mayank joining the Samajwadi Party, questions are being raised on whether Rita Bahuguna Joshi will get a BJP ticket from Prayagraj.

It may be recalled that when Big B contested from Prayagraj, about one lakh people had registered and came to meet him. Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with Prayagraj in his early life. He used to call himself 'Chhora Ganga Kinare Wala'.

Big B campaigning in 1984

Thus, it is believed that the Samajwadi Party wants to capitalise on Amitabh Bachchan's craze in Prayagraj by announcing his son from this seat.