A VIDEO OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS BEING TOWED WITH OLD ENGINE GOES VIRAL

Hyderabad: Vande Bharat train is always in the news. Recently, a video related to this (viral video) is doing the rounds on social media. A video of an electric engine carrying a Vande Bharat Express has now gone viral. Some of the netizens sharing the video stated that this is the actual situation of the Vande Bharat trains that started with a bang. The Railway Department (Indian Railways) responded to this and disclosed the real issue.

A 25-second video of the Vande Bharat train being pulled by an old electric engine is going viral on social media. This clip is being shared by many people. Krishna, a leader of the Congress party, also shared this video and added a comment saying '70 years of history is snatching 9 years of lies'. One netizen tweeted the trains are termed as 'high-speed trains', but another netizen tweeted saying that ultimately engines brought by Congress have to be used to take the high-speed train. Because of this, some people, who do not know whether it is real, are sharing this video, thinking it is real.

The East Central Railway responded to this viral video. The authorities said that it is the Vande Bharat train, which is yet to be launched. Even the route has not been finalised, once the route is finalised, the loco pilots and staff will be available.

Actually, a person named Shashank Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh recently recorded this video near Sakaldiha Railway Station. He mentioned in it that the train was being taken from the Chennai Integral Coach factory to Patna. Although it was stated that there were no passengers or crew in it, only the video was downloaded and some people added their own comments and it is being shared on social media.