A VIDEO OF NAKED MAN BEING THRASHED WITH BELT FOUND IN ATIQS SON ASAD MOBILE

Lucknow A video of some men beating a man who had been stripped off his clothes was found on a mobile phone belonging to gangsterturnedmafia Atiq Ahmed s son Asad Ahmed The video was reportedly shot on January 19 2021 in a flat in Lucknow In the video some men were seen stripping a man before thrashing him repeatedly with a beltThe police recovered the video from Asad s mobile phone Police have recovered multiple videos and photos from the mobile phone In one of the photographs Asad was seen wearing a suit and captioned it Land of the Ultimate Gangster Police are further investigating the matter Meanwhile the police on Monday found a bloodstained white scarf and a knife from Atiq Ahmed s Prayagraj office Apart from this blood stains have also been found in various places on the ground notably the stairs at the back of his office Some utensils were also recovered from his place However Asad who is one of the main accused in Prayagraj s famous Umesh Pal murder case was killed along with his accomplice Ghulam Mohammad in the encounter on April 13 near Jhansi s Babina roadAlso read Bloodstained scarf knife found at Atiq Ahmed s Prayagraj officeDays after Atiq s son Asad was killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical checkup in Uttar Pradesh s Prayagraj near Colvin Hospital on April 15 Currently the State government has constituted a judicial commission to investigate Asad s encounter Apart from this a judicial commission observation team and SIT have also been constituted for investigating Atiq Ahmed s murder case