A VERY SPECIAL BOND THE STORY OF FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN A FARMER AND A BIRD

Mau UP Dogs are often called man s best friend But a heartwarming incident from Uttar Pradesh showed that with kindness and love any animal even birds can share a unique bond with humans This is the story of a farmer and his stork friendA few days ago Ramsamuj a resident of Baraipur Malik village under Ghosi police station area of Mau district went to work on his farmland Suddenly he saw a large bird wreathing on the ground He did not know what to do But seeing the bird in agony Ramsamuj decided to help it He rushed back home and brought gains and water for the bird to eat At firstthe stork could barely get its head up let alone eat because of its weakness But perhaps the presence of Ramsamuj and his friendly gesture gave the stork some hope for life Slowly it started eating the food brought by Ramsamuj who stood there with a smile of relief on his faceAlso Read UP man Arif s Sarus crane friend starts taking natural food at Kanpur zooThe helplessness of the bird and the faith it posed in him melted Ramsamuj s heart and made him determined to save it at any cost His efforts paid off Every day Ramsamuj brought food and water for the stork which gradually regained its strength and became completely healthy Thinking that the stork will one day fly away with its group Ramsamuj went home with a tinge of sadness in his heart as may not see it again But that was not to be One day Ramsamuj s feathered friend made a special visit to his home and has been refusing to leave his company since then The stork follows around in his field and comes running whenever he calls it I have tried to return it to the wild several times But it just refuses to leave me said Ramsamuj Perhaps thinking of the legal action faced by Amethi s Arif for living with a stork which willingly stayed with him after he saved its life Ramsamuj told reporters I never kept it as a pet I just took care of it It remains to be seen whether the story of Ramsamuj and his feathered friend will have a happy ending or will they the same fate as Arif and his beloved stork