Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Though the tales of Seema Haider – the woman who crossed the boundary to marry her Indian soulmate and Anju- the Indian-married woman who left for the neighbouring country to stay with her Facebook friend, have set the media on fire, but this is not the first case of a woman who defied the geographical boundaries to find solace in love. The case of Hasmat Ara in 1980 speaks about the same desperation that allowed her to cross the border for love.

Hasmat Ara's love story- found in an FIR at the Saadatganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, echoes that of Seema and Anju. Hailing from Rae Bareilly, Hasmat found her soulmate in Shahnazeer Alam, a man from Pakistan, in the year 1980. She left her country and went to Pakistan, married and settled in Pakistan. She later became the mother of four children – two sons and two daughters but things started to get worse after her husband started torturing her.

The weight of her struggles became unbearable, and Hasmat made a courageous decision for the sake of her and her children's well-being. With immense courage, she returned to her homeland, India, with her four children, seeking solace and a new beginning. Yet, fate had its own plans. Hasmat's visa allowed her to stay only until November 11, 1998. Nevertheless, she remained steadfast and strong, finding hope and a second chance at love in Lucknow, where she entered into a new marriage. But the shadow of her past still loomed over her.

Despite her resilience and the love she found in India, she was still a Pakistani citizen, and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) discovered her visa had expired, and Hasmat's peaceful existence in Lucknow came crashing down when the police informed her of her violation. A decade-long struggle ensued, where Hasmat Ara and her four children faced the harsh reality of the Foreigners Act of 1946. The very act that was meant to protect borders and sovereignty became a barrier for this woman who only sought love and happiness.

LIU tipped off the police regarding Hasmat Ara's 24-year stay in Lucknow without a visa. Subsequently, on 28th October 2022, the police apprehended Hasmat Ara from the Lakadmandi area of the capital. Following the arrest, the police filed a case against Hasmat and her four children under sections 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, leading to their incarceration in jail.