Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In what could sound music to the ears of IIT aspirants, 913 students of IIT (Kanpur) landed with jobs with 989 hnded over offer letters during the first phase of campus recruitment.

According to administrative officers of IIT Kanpur, IITians have been recruited with an average remuneration of Rs 26.27 lakh annually. A student was given a job with a salary of Rs 2.18 lakh per month. Needless to say, there is an air of zeal over the institute.

Representatives of renowned companies like Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, McKinsey, Uniorbit, Deutsche Bank, Bajaj Auto, HPCL, Tata Steel and others conducted interviews of job aspirants. There were one-on-one interactions following which letters of offer were given to them.

An elated IIT Kanpur Director Prof. S Ganesh congratulated the successful students and wished them well. He also thanked the companies for showing interest in the institute.

"Thank you for once again reposing your trust in our students," he said.

Prof. Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairman of the Student Placement Cell at IIT Kanpur, informed that the second phase will begin in the middle of January next year.