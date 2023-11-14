9 YEAR OLD GOOGLE GIRL FROM VARANASI KNOWS RELIGIOUS TEXTS CURRENT AFFAIRS

Varanasi: Nine-year-old 'Google Girl' from Varanasi is known to be a treasure box of knowledge. Her knowledge on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion can rarely be found in any other child of her age. She has a grip on both information related to the religious scriptures and current affairs.

Arya Prakash Srivastava, a resident of Madauli in Varanasi was identified as a miracle child when she was only four years old. Her parents noticed that she could memorise whatever her sister, Aditi learnt during her UPSC preparations. Vivek Srivastava, Arya's father said that he would be surprised to find his daughter flipping through the pages of his elder daughter's UPSC books. He said that they used to take away the books from her hand fearing that she might tear the pages.

"We soon found out that she was not playing with the books but was actually trying to reading those. When Aditi memorised her chapters by reading aloud, Arya repeated after her sister. What was most surprising is that she could easily remember everything she heard or read," Arya's father said.

After identifying their younger daughter's unique talent, Arya's parents started taking all efforts to nurture this skill. Her mother Lakshmi helped her develop an interest in current affairs and would also tell her stories about Sanatan culture and Hindu religion.

After getting admission in school, Arya became busy with her school books. But, her mother continued providing her knowledge about other matters. After a few days, the family sought assistance from various organisations including Sanskar Bharati and Arya started acquiring knowledge about Sanatan culture, Sanskrit language and the Vedas. This apart, the girl also started learning music and Indian drama at such a young age.

Lakshmi said after seeing her daughter's talent, she started supporting her and would ensure that she always remained occupied in gaining knowledge. Even today she teaches current affairs to Arya.