80 HARAO BJP HATAO AKHILESHS SLOGAN TO REMOVE BJP IN 2024

Lucknow Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday gave a new slogan 80 harao BJP hatao defeat 80 remove BJP implying that if the saffron party has to be removed in 2024 it has to be defeated in all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh He also targeted the Yogi Adityanath government saying the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse Police is registering an FIR against the ruling MPPolicemen were involved in robbing of silverStolen goods are being recovered from police stationWhat a doubleengine government of the BJP Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi and used the hashtag AssiHaraoBJPHatao He was apparently referring to the registration of an FIR against BJP Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak for allegedly assaulting police personnel and the recovery of sliver at a policeman s house Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats The SP had only won five in 2019 and lost two of them Rampur and Azamgarh to the BJP in the byelectionsIn a statement issued here Yadav said In the BJP government UP ease of doing means murder rape loot and corruption Were MoUs for the supply and manufacturing of countrymade pistols signed in the Investor Summit Is training for crime being provided under skill development Instead of providing security and facilities to traders there is freedom for their extortion and ransom he addedThe SP chief also alleged that corruption flourished under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh Why is the chief minister not seeing what is happening right under his nose Is there any involvement at a higher level Why is the chief minister not remembering the claim of zero tolerance for crime and corruption he askedReacting to Yadav s statement that the SP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 general elections BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said Leave alone the claims of winning 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh just win only one Lok Sabha seat Varanasi If your party does this I will retire from politics and will also resign from the Rajya Sabha membership PTI