8 YEAR OLD BOY DIES AFTER CHOKING ON BIRTHDAY CAKE IN VARANASI

Varanasi: An eight-year-old boy choked to death on a peice of cake he ate on his elder brother's birthday in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The cake got stuck in the minor boy's windpipe leading to his death.

The unfortunate incident took place in Sajoi village under Jansa police station area of Varanasi.

The deceased, identified as Pranjal was the younger son of Dheeraj Srivastava, a teacher by profession. The birthday of Srivastav's elder son was being celebrated on Monday. On this occasion, a cake was bought. After cutting the cake on Monday night, it was distributed among all members of the family. Suddenly, Pranjal, who ate a peice of the cake, started feeling uncomfortable.

He was struggling to breathe due to the piece of cake that got stuck in his throat. Pranjal's family rushed him to a nearby private hospital but his death condition continued deteriorating. The boy succumbed to his condition after undergoing treatment for two days.

Pranjal's death has left his parents devastated. According to his family members, they went to three hospitals but could not save his son. The family that was celebrating the birthday of their elder son two days back is now mourning the death of their younger son.

Also Read: Minor boy dies after drowning in under-construction drain in Greater Noida; family blames contractor for negligence

"Pranjal's heath deteriorated as soon as he ate the cake. We hurriedly took him to the nearby hospital. From here, the boy was referred to two other hospitals. Doctors said that the cake was stuck in Pranjal's windpipe due to which, he was having difficulty in breathing," Pranjal's father said.