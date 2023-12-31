Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A leopard weighing 70 kg was caught after a prolonged rescue operation at the Kapurpur area on Saturday.

It was an arduous task as the leopard was almost out of reach for the authorities. Finally, hard work paid off and the villagers heaved a sigh of relief as the beast was caged.

The leopard had wreaked havoc among the villagers for a long time. Panic spread and they were praying that it was finally nabbed. The leopard was first spotted in the fields of village Parpa of Kapurpur police station area.

Subsequently, residents informed the forest department.

A lot of confabulations were involved over catching the animal. Scared of the team, the leopard hid in the bushes. But the officials laid a net and the trap worked big time.

Officer Mukeh said, "Responding to call the forest department set up a team to catch the leopard. Footprints were found at many places. A trap was laid in Parpa, Samana and some other villages." two nets were laid which turned out to be the nemesis of the leopard.