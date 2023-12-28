66 YEAR OLD MAN HELD FOR RAPING MINOR GIRL IN ALIGARH

Aligarh: A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Aligarh on Thursday, police said. The girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accused, who works at a sewing machine repairing shop near the girl's house, took her to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her a Rs 100 note and allegedly raped her. A complaint has been lodged by the girl's family and investigations have been initiated under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The girl, who hails from Scheduled Caste community, lives with her grandmother ever since her mother passed away some time back. Her father works in a factory.

The girl was playing outside her house this morning when the accused lured her by offering her money. When the girl's condition deteriorated, the accused sent her home. After her grandmother inquired as to what had happened she narrated her ordeal. Following which, the family members went to the local police station to lodge a complaint.

After registering a rape case, police came to the accused's house and arrested him. Then, the girl was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Atrauli police station officer Akmal Khan said that a complaint of rape has been received and the accused has been arrested. Legal action is being taken accordingly, he said.

Earlier in the day, a case of gang-rape of a teenage girl in a hotel in Aligarh surfaced. Two accused have been arrested in this connection. It has been learnt that the youths lured the girl to a hotel, where they raped her.