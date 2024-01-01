Ayodhya: As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration of Ram temple on January 22, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--has been selected for the 'pran pratishtha' during the grand ceremony.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said a meeting of the trust was held earlier to undertake voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. The idol is going to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

According to Rai, three sculptors entered the race. Acclaimed sculptors from Rajasthan and Bengaluru have made three statues. Arun Yogiraj of Mysore and KL Bhatt of Bengaluru have made the statue with a dark complexion. Arun Yogiraj made a 51-inch idol.

"Exquisitely crafted idol of Lord Ram in the form of a 5-year-old Bal Ram has been chosen," he said. According to him, Lord Ram's idol has eyes resembling lotus petals and his face shines like the moon. His long arms extending up to the knees as he wears a serene smile on the lips. Ram Lalla has an inherent divine serenity and a spell-binding look," he added.

One can get a glimpse of the son of King Dasarath and the incarnation of Vishnu in the exquisitely sculpted idol. Champat Rai said that the statue would be consecrated at the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ram's temple. Rai further said the portion of the temple where the idol is to be installed is ready.

On Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra took stock of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top district official.