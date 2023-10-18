5 WOMEN HELD FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING IN NOIDA

Noida: The Noida police on Wednesday arrested five women in two separate cases for suspected drug-trafficking after cannabis was allegedly recovered from their possession, officials said. The arrests were made by officials of the Surajpur police station, they said.

"In the first incident, three women -- Vimlesh (35), Sudha (20) and Meena (35) -- were caught near Delta 1 metro station and around two kilograms of cannabis was seized from there possession," a police spokesperson said.

"In the other incident, two women identified as Manju (36) and Kranti (40) were taken into custody from near the Wipro roundabout after around 1.250 kilograms of cannabis was seized from the duo," the spokesperson said. The police said all five women are involved in drug-trafficking.