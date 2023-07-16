Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) : Five Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were electrocuted to death after their DJ vehicle in which they were travelling came in contact with an overhead power line near Bhawanpur in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday evening, sources said. Five others were injured and rushed to hospital.

The incident took place near Rali Chauhan village when the Shiva devotees were on their return journey from Haridwar after collecting the holy water from the Ganges River. They were doing this as part of their 'Kanwar Yatra' taken up during the Shravan month.

As the ill-fated vehicle of Kanwariyas reached Rali Chauhan village, it accidentally came into contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line. The devotees turned angry following the incident. The locals of the area came in solidarity. They held demonstrations demanding action against the electricity department officials for not taking preventive steps.

The Kanwariyas were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead. Two others were said to be in critical condition. Meerut DM Deepak Meena said that the accident took place after the DJ vehicle of the Kanwariyas came in contact with an 11KV power line. All medical assistance was being provided to the victims for their recovery. Further investigation is underway.