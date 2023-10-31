5 ARRESTED IN BAHRAICH FOR ATTACKING MAN WHILE RAISING PAKISTAN ZINDABAD SLOGANS

Bahraich (UP): Five people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a man of another community while raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in a market area here last week, police said. Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the incident occurred in the Chilvariya market under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits on October 28.

Some unruly elements of one community attacked Aman Soni while raising slogans of 'Allah hu Akbar', 'Naara e Takbeer' and 'Pakistan Zindabad', Verma said, adding that they also threatened him. Speaking to reporters, Soni alleged that on Saturday evening, he was in the market along with some friends when the accused raised objections to the Durga Puja celebrations in the area, raised slogans and beat him up.

The SP said Mohammad Majid (29), Qamaruddin (36), Mohammad Shami (46), Noor Babu (38) and Irshad Ahmad (26) were arrested following a complaint by Soni. Qamaruddin and Mohammad Shami have criminal records, he added. The incident spread fear and terror among the general public and adequate police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he said.