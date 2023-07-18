5 ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO OF ATTACK ON TOURIST IN AGRA SURFACES ONLINE

Agra: Eight people were booked and five arrested for allegedly attacking a tourist in Agra after a purported video of the assault surfaced online, police said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said a purported CCTV footage of the incident came to notice on Monday evening. "As per the footage, the incident took place on Sunday evening at a sweets shop on Fatehabad Road under the Tajganj police station limits," he said.

"In the video, four to five people are seen attacking a youth, who seemed to be a tourist having a car with a Delhi registration number. Based on the CCTV footage, an FIR has been registered against eight residents of Karbhana village," Rai said. Tajganj police station in-charge Devendra Shankar Pandey said the identity of the tourist is yet to be ascertained. The FIR was registered by Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar of the Basai outpost on the basis of the CCTV footage received from the sweets shop on Fatehabad Road near Basai Chowki.

He said five people, identified as Deepak, Saurabh, Brijesh, Sunil and Karan, all aged between 20 and 22 years have been arrested. Agra police denied allegations whether the attackers were 'Kanwariyas'. DCP Rai said the attackers were seen wearing shoes and slippers. They did not seem to be devotees or 'parikarmarthi', he added. (PTI)