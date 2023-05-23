Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) : In an alleged tantric ritual, a 3-year-old child was killed as a human sacrifice in Aligarh by his relative. The child's father has filed a complaint at Gandhi Park police station accusing his brother-in-law of murder. Acting on the basis of the complaint, the police retrieved the dead body of the child from the grave late on Monday evening and sent it for postmortem.

Hiralal, a resident of the Dori Nagar area, alleged that his 3-year-old son was living at his aunt's place in Mukandpur village of the Madrak police station area for some time. Last Friday it was reported that his son had fallen down from the roof. On this information, when he reached the spot, he saw that Ritesh was lying dead. Hiralal says that his son did not die by falling from the roof, but his brother-in-law Rajo sacrificed his son in connivance with a Tantrik.

Hiralal's sister has four daughters. Because of this, his brother-in-law Rajo sacrificed Hiralal's son so that he would be blessed with a son. This is allegedly done at the behest of a Tantric. Hiralal said, 'My child was at my sister's place. I have no doubt, I am sure that the child has been sacrificed. My child has been killed due to tantra-mantra. I request the police administration that the guilty should be punished.'

Hiralal further said that the reason for the child's death was that his sister has 4 daughters. 'My sister doesn't even know what has happened to the child. My brother-in-law's hand is sure in this. There were injury marks on the child's body,' he said. As per information, the accused Rajo's two sons died earlier and he is left with four daughters. He must have been told by the Tantrik that if he sacrificed a child, he would be blessed with a boy, sources said.

Madrak CO Vishal Chaudhary said that on 19 May 2023, a 3-year-old boy had come to his aunt's house and, while sleeping on the terrace at night, he fell down from the terrace and got injured. The family took him to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead, he said. After this the relatives buried him and the next day the relatives suspected it was a murder, he said. After this, the police received a complaint on 20 May 2023 and the remaining legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.