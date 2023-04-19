Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh The three shooters of mafia don turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been kept in a separate barrack After the gangsters were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday the three arrested assailants were shifted to Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday The murderers Lavlesh Sunny and Arun have been kept here in a lonely barrack After medical fitness in jail all three were taken to the barracks According to the jail manual all three were given food All three ate food and slept comfortablyThe jail administration has kept the murderers Lavlesh Sunny and Arun away from the other prisoners in terms of security At the same time a dozen policemen of the jail have also been deployed near the barracks of these three They are monitoring these three round the clock According to jail sources the killers of Atiq and Ashraf took bath around 6 pm After that food was served according to the jail manual at seven in the evening All three slept in their barracks after having foodAfter this the three accused were picked up at 530 am After which along with the rest of the prisoners these three were also given breakfast According to the information there is no worry on the faces of these three All three accused are behaving like normal prisoners In terms of security the administration has arranged CCTV cameras in all three barracks where the shooters are kept This is to ensure that their activities can be continuously monitoredAlso Read “Kill Atiq the way my husband Umesh Pals wife demanded 48 hours before gangster s shootoutMafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by the three accused in police custody late in the evening on April 15 outside Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj After the incident all three killers surrendered to the police themselves on the spot At present the first three were kept in Naini Jail but due to the apprehension of a gang war all three were shifted to the Pratapgarh District Jail