3 CHILDREN KILLED AS MUD WALL COLLAPSES IN UP

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Three children of a family were killed and two sustained injuries when a mud wall collapsed on them here on Thursday, police said.

The children were playing when the incident took place in the afternoon in Laxmanpur village, they said. Among the deceased are two brothers and their cousin, police said. When the villagers cleared the debris and took out the children, brothers Mukhtar (14) and Aftar Ali (7), and their cousin Nasruddin (10) were dead, police said.