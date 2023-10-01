Pratapgarh (UP): Three people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said the incident took place on September 26 when the minor girl, a Class 10 student, was on her way to school.

He said a youngster on a motorcycle allegedly approached the girl and told her that her mother had been bitten by a venomous creature and admitted to a hospital in Kunda.

The man then offered to give the minor a ride to the hospital on his motorcycle and after she agreed, he took her to a forest area where two of his friends joined him and they raped her, Mishra said.