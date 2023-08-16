Lucknow: After the successful completion of the first leg of the yatra, Congress leader and Member of Parliament is likely to launch the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India foot march) in October, sources said on Wednesday. While the Congress party has not issued any official statement in this regard, a spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee said that the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin in October.

According to the Congress spokesperson the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will take place from Gujarat to Meghalaya. For the proposed yatra from west to east, the details of the route plan and program are being sought from those states through which the yatra has to pass, sources said. Sources said that the yatra will stay in Uttar Pradesh for 15-20 days.

Also read: Rahul asks Delhi Congress to regroup, to take call on Lok Sabha poll alliance with AAP soon

In a bid to make the UP leg of the yatra a success, the state Congress Committee members are bracing for the preparations. According to the sources, the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh will pass through at least 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats. During the yatra visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet people in a bid to woo the voters in the run up to the Lok Sabha election 2024.

It is learnt that the 2nd leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Bihar via Bundelkhand, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Devipatan and Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will visit major religious places and meet prominent religious preachers during the visit.

The Congress is preparing to send a list of proposed routes for Uttar Pradesh to the Central Committee for the Bharat Jodo Yatra soon. In the first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi covered over 3000 km traveling from Kanyakumari in south India to Kashmir up north.