25 YEAR OLD MAN WALKS 350 KM TO AYODHYA FOR RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Ayodhya: A 25-year-old Ram devotee along with five others have walked down 350 km to reach Ayodhya to witness the grand Ram Mandir consecration on January 22.

Gaurav Mishra, resident of Auraiya walked in the biting cold for seven days to reach Ram Lalla's court. Mishra said they brought with them water from five rivers in an urn.

A man who accompanied Mishra to Ayodhya, said when they reached the temple town in 2018 they were pained to see Ram Lalla in a tent. "Our dream to witness Ram Lalla being enthroned has been fulfilled due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"It is because of PM Modi that Ram Lalla will sit on his throne. We have reached Ayodhya from Auraiya and our wishes have been fulfilled with Lord Ram's blessings," Mishra said. According to Mishra the seven-day walk of 350 km was to show gratitude for fulfillment of their wishes.

"We wanted to see Ram Lalla on his throne and not in a tent. So, the consecration is an occasion of extreme joy for us," he added.