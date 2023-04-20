Mau Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday declared a reward of Rs 25000 on wife of jailed gangsterturned politician Mukhtar Ansari Afsa Ansari who is wanted in a case registered under the Gangsters Act at Dakshin Tola police station Afsa has been absconding in this case for a long time This comes after a reward of Rs 50000 was announced on slain Atiq Ansari s wife Shaista Parveen for her alleged role in the Umesh Pal murder case Raids are being conducted by UP police to arrest both Afsa and Shaista Mau SP Avinash Pandey said that Afsa is wanted in a Gangster Act case in which she is currently absconding A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced on her and arrest warrants had earlier been issued against Mukhtar and Asfa in the case Pandey said It was alleged that an FCI godown was constructed by occupying government and Dalit land by a firm named Vikas Construction that was set up in partnership with Afsa and her two brothers After the matter came to light administration seized the godown and then filed a case against Afsa and her brothers at South Tola police station A case was also registered under the Gangster Act against Afsa who is on the run for a long time Despite conducting several raids police failed to nab Afsa and finally a reward of Rs 25000 was announced for anyone who provides information about Afsa Also Read AtiqAshraf killing 3 accomplices of Lovelesh detained in Banda hunt on for Shaista ParveenMukhtar accused in several cases is currently lodged in Banda Jail and his security has been stepped up after Atiq s murder