Kaushambi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old rape survivor was hacked to death by the rapist and his brother in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accused are still at large with police saying “strict” action will be taken against them. A police official said that the murder took place at Dherha village under Mahewaghat police station limits of Kaushambi district on Monday evening.

It is learnt that the woman was returning home after grazing cattle when the two brothers Pawan Nishad and Ashok Nishad attacked her with an axe leading to her on spot death. The accused fled from the spot and are still absconding. An official said that Pawan, who was in jail for allegedly raping the slain woman, had come out of jail only 15 days ago on bail.

His brother and 2nd accused Ashok, too, is a serial criminal who came out of jail on bail a few months ago in a murder case, sources said. According to the sources, said that the accused were pressurizing the woman to drop the rape charges against Pawan Nishad which she refused to do. In a post on X, SP Brijesh Srivastava wrote, “In Dherha village of Mahewaghat police station, there was a dispute between two parties of the same community due to old rivalry and litigation, in which people of one party attacked and killed a 20-year-old girl of the other party with a sharp weapon”.