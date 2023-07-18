Siddharthnagar: At least 20 persons including several children fell ill after consuming sweets on Monday evening in the village of Koiridiha, which is located in the vicinity of Shohratgarh police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district. Deendayal, a resident of Koiridiha village, treated his neighbours with 'rasgullas', a sweet.

After a while, all the kids and some adults in the village started suffering from stomach pain and vomiting. All of them were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shohratgarh, where they were treated by a team of doctors. The doctors unit treating have declared their condition as stable.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BK Agarwal said, "20 people were admitted to the hospital with the complaint of food poisoning. However, all of them are out of danger and the treatment is currently undergoing." The CMO further stated that he was informed that the rasgullas were cooked on Sunday, resulting in food poisoning. The CMO said that the remaining rasgullas will be thoroughly investigated.

District Collector and Magistrate of Siddharthnagar, Rajeev Ranjan said the Deendayal had invited the children and some adults of his village, Koiridiha, at his residence to eat the rasgullas. Deendayal who hosted the treat too took ill after eating the sweets. All the people were rushed to CHC, Sohratgarh. "As soon as the incident came to light, I rushed to the hospital and spoke to the patients. The matter will be thoroughly investigated," the Collector said.

