Unnao (UP): Two men were detained on Tuesday for allegedly burning an unidentified body inside a house in Bangarmau area here, police said. The incident happened in New Katra locality of the area, they said. Circle officer (Bangarmau) Vijay Anand said the owner of the house Santosh and his friend Bhura have been apprehended.

When the police reached the house, they found that the duo was inebriated and the half-burnt body was kept inside a room. The motive behind the crime was not known immediately as the two men were not able to answer any questions in the drunken state, the CO said. According to police, the matter came to the fore when some neighbours complained about the foul smell coming from the house.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were sent to the spot to help the police teams. The officer said that it appears that the body was burnt between 11 am and noon after which the police reached the spot on the complaints of the neighbours. Police suspect that the victim was murdered and later the accused tried to burn the body. The unidentified body has been taken into custody, police said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter. (PTI)