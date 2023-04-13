Lucknow As many as 178 encounters have taken place in the past six years in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh The UP police had gunned down as many as 178 listed criminals in exchange of fire since March 2017 Most of them carried cash rewards ranging from Rs 75000 to Rs 5 lakhs on their headsEvery 13th day a listed criminal was killed in a police encounter in the state in the past six years Police arrested 23069 criminals following encounters between March 20 2017 and March 6 2023 of which 4911 were injured ADG Law and order Prashant Kumar said that during the exchange of fire as many as 15 cops also laid down their lives while another 1424 policemen suffered bullet injuries According to the UP police dossier 28 criminals were eliminated in police encounters in 2017 while 41 in 2018 34 in 2019 26 each in 2020 and 2021 and 14 were eliminated in 2022Also read Fake encounter Akhilesh on Atiq Ahmed s son Asad s killingOn June 28 2019 two wanted criminals who were on the run for 23 years were shot in an encounter at Barabanki just hours before they planned to loot a bank Police claimed Zubair 48 and Lomas 46 both Sitapur natives carried bounties of Rs 50000 on their heads and committed at least 110 crimes Police Teams of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar on July 16 2019 shot dead western UPs dreaded gangster Rohit Saandu and his three close aides in two separate encounters within four hoursOn July 25 2020 Gangster Tinku Kapala who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakhs on his head was killed in a joint operation by the UP police and Special Task Force in UP s Barabanki Bangladeshi gangster Hamza was killed in an encounter on October 18 2021 with the Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow s Gomti Nagar area Gangster Vinod Kumar Singh carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was killed in Uttar Pradesh on September 30 2022 during an exchange of fire between him and the Jaunpur police under Badlapur Police Station limitsHowever on April 13 2023 two accused involved in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal has been killed in an encounter by the police Gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmad s son Asad has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi Asad was wanted in the killing of advocate Umesh Pal Another accused in the case Ghulam with a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on his head was also killed in the encounter led by Deputy SPs Navendu and Vimal The operation was carried out by the UP police s Special Task Force STF