UP: Girl, 17, hacked to death by father, two brothers for 'speaking to boyfriend over phone'

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): In a suspected case of honour killing, a 17-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father and two brothers on learning that she was speaking to her boyfriend over phone, police said. The accused were arrested and investigations are underway, police added.

The incident took place in a village in Sarai Akil area of Uttar Pradesh's Kausambi district on Saturday morning. On getting information about the incident, the district magistrate Sujit Kumar, superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava and several officers reached the spot. A case has been registered in the matter and the girl's father and two brothers have been booked for the murder.

SP Srivastava said that girl was having an affair with a youth from the same village. "The youth belongs to a different community. When the girl's family came to know about her relationship with the youth, they warned her to stay away from him. Despite this, the girl used to secretly talk to the youth," Srivastava said.

On Saturday, while the girl was talking to the youth on phone, her family caught her red-handed. Her family members started scolding her. Her father and two brothers lost their cool and hacked her to death with an axe. The girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Neighbours informed the police about the incident.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Girl, boyfriend killed by her father, brother; 2 arrested

A team of forensic experts reached the village and examined the spot. Police have arrested the girl's father Manrakhan and two brothers, Ghanshyam and Radheshyam while the body has been sent for post-mortem. During interrogation, the accused accepted that they hacked the girl to death, police said.