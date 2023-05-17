Mainpuri: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has been allegedly set burnt to death by a youth living in her neighborhood for resisting molestation in Mainpuri area of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, the family of the victim said. The accused is at large even as police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

The heart-wrenching incident came to light in the Kotwali police station area of the Mainpuri district on Tuesday. The father of the deceased girl has lodged a complaint of murder with the local police. In his complaint, the girl's father alleged that Ankit, who lives in their neighbourhood barged into their house on Tuesday night while they were out of the house.

He said that his daughter was in the house with her younger brother at the time. The girl's father further alleged that the accused Ankit barged into the house and started molesting his daughter. As she opposed the molestation attempt by Ankit, the accused poured diesel on her and set her on fire and fled, the girl's father alleged in the complaint.

Seeing her sister in flames after being set ablaze by the accused, her brother raised hue and cry and extinguished the fire which engulfed his sister. Soon, the other family members also rushed to the spot to launch a recue operation, the complainant said. The family members immediately rushed the girl to the District Hospital Mainpuri for treatment.

However, the doctors at the hospital referrred the girl to Saifai Medical College for specilised treatment as she had suffered 90 percent burn injuries, an official said. However, given the grievous injuries, the girl succumbed at the Saifai Medical College, he added. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered into the incident following a complaint by the doctors.

A team of SOG, surveillance team and cops from police station Kotwali police has been formed to nab the accused who still remains at large. The girl's father alleged that the accused Ankit was sexually harassing his 15-year-old daughter for about six months. The bereaved family has demanded stern action against the accused.