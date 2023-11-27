Bareilly cops groping in dark over 14 murders that took place from May 5 to Nov 26

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman, a resident of the Shishgarh police station village area, was found murdered in a field on November 26. Following the incident, IG Dr Rakesh Singh has expressed his displeasure over the spate of murders in the area. SSP Sushil Ghule Chandrabhan also reached the spot, and the investigation process is underway with the help of the dog squad and forensic team.

Later, the woman's body was sent for post-mortem. The son of the deceased woman told the police that they had no enmity with anyone. Based on the complaint of family members, a case has been registered against miscreants. According to the police, this is the 14th murder from May 5 to November 26 following the same pattern, where the killing of women and throwing bodies are continuously coming to light. Where only women are the target of psycho killers. The murders in the area have created terror among the villagers.

According to the police, only 40 to 70-year-old women are the target of a psycho killer. Out of these 14 murders, only three murders of women have been revealed. All these incidents are being carried out in the Shahi police station area, Fatehganj police station area and Shishgarh police station area only.

The first incident occurred on the evening of May 5, when a woman from a village in the Shahi police station area had gone to the fields. But, she did not return home. Hence, the police declared her missing based on a complaint lodged by the woman's kin. Later, her body was found in the field.

The second incident took place on June 17, a woman living in a village in the Shahi police station area went missing while going to the market. Two days later, on June 19, her body was found in a sugarcane field, and the details have not been revealed yet.

The third incident came to light on June 29, when a woman of a village in the Shahi police station area had gone missing. Her body was found in the sugarcane field the next day. The post-mortem report confirmed murder by strangulation.

The fourth incident took place on July 22 when a 40-year-old woman was found dead in a field in the Shahi police station area. The post-mortem report confirmed murder by strangulation. In this case, a complaint was lodged against Rajendra of Rampura village.

The fifth tragedy occurred while an elderly woman's body, a resident of a village in the Mirganj police station area, was found floating in the river on August 1. The body of that woman was not identified.

The sixth incident was reported on August 10, when a woman's body, a resident of a village in the Shahi police station area, was found in the forest of village Panwadiya in Fatehganj West.

On August 23, the seventh incident happened while a 35-year-old woman was found in the field. The post-mortem report confirmed murder by strangulation.

On September 4, the eighth incident was registered when the body of a woman was found in a village in the Mirganj police station area. The woman's age was about 45 years, but her identity is yet to be ascertained.

The ninth incident occurred on October 16, the body of a woman resident of a village in the Mirganj police station area was found dead in the bushes. No arrest has been made yet.

The 10th incident happened on November 1, the body of a 60-year-old woman resident of a village in the Shishgarh police station area was found in the forest. The victim had gone to collect grass, however, no one was arrested in this case.

The 11th incident came to light on November 9, a 65-year-old woman's body, the wife of a retired railway employee, a resident of a village in Fatehganj Western police station area, was recovered from the forest, however, no arrest has been made in this case so far.

Following this, the 12th incident happened on November 19, when the body of a woman, a resident of a village in the Shahi police station area, was found half-burnt. However, after probing the case, the police arrested the accused husband, Naipal Singh and sent him to jail.

Subsequently, the 13th incident took place on November 20, when a woman's body, a resident of a village in the Shahi police station area, was found in a sugarcane field. The police shifted the body to post-mortem.