Kanpur: In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence, at least 14 minor children have tested positive for Hepatitis and HIV at the government-run Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh with the opposition slamming the BJP governments in the state and the Centre. The shocking revelation was made by Dr. AK Arya, Head of Pediatrics Department of LLR Hospital during a presser on Tuesday.

Dr Arya informed that the children aged between 6 and 16 have tested for Hepatitis B, C and HIV. The children hail from various districts Kanpur City, Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Etawah, and Kannauj. The children are among 180 thalassemia patients who are receiving blood transfusion at the LLR Hospital and are believed to have been infected with the diseases due to contaminated blood.

Officials said that out of the 14 infected children, seven have tested positive for Hepatitis B, five for Hepatitis C, and two for HIV. Doctors said that the children were at higher risk of diseases than thalassemia for which they were receiving blood transfusion. The alleged medical negligence has caused an uproar in the political quarters with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the incident.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday, Kharge said, “The double-engine government has made our health system doubly sick. In a government hospital in Kanpur, UP, infected blood was given to 14 children suffering from thalassemia, due to which these children got serious diseases like HIV AIDS and Hepatitis B, C.