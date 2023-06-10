Meerut Uttar Pradesh A 12yearold girl was allegedly raped by a judo instructor at a school here police said on Saturday According to a complaint lodged by the victim s father the minor had joined a judo karate course in a school located in Kankarkheda police station area On June 2 the girl along with her brother went for the classes at around 7 am The instructor around 10 am allegedly dismissed all the children but stopped the victim on the pretext of extra practice he said in the complaintThe instructor took the girl to the guard s room and raped her and later told her brother that she has been hurt due to stretching and was bleeding and dressing has to be done He also gave the boy money and sent him to buy bandages medicine and chocolate and later after dressing her got her admitted to the nursing homeWhen the teen s father asked the doctors about his daughter s condition they told them that something wrong had happened to the child Police Circle Officer Daurala Abhishek Patel said the accused has been identified as Manish 26 A rape case has been registered against and he has also been booked under the POCSO Act The accused is absconding and a police team has been formed to nab him he said Earlier most of the girls in an Uttar Pradesh government school where a teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting at least 18 students have stopped going to classes after the incident The attendance in the school in Shahjahanpur s Dadraul block has dropped below 35 per cent according to reports With Agency Inputs