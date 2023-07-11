11 YEAR OLD ALLEGEDLY RAPED BY YOUTH HIS FAMILY TRIES TO FORCIBLY MARRY THEM 9 ARRESTED

Banda (UP): Police arrested nine people after an 11-year-old girl was abducted and raped by a 19-year-old youth and his family tried to forcibly get the duo married in the Baberu Kotwali area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The girl was abducted on June 30 and a case was registered against Sahil, a resident of Kamasin, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Anwar (40) in Simauni village on Monday evening when the family and relatives of the accused youth were preparing for their forced marriage, he said.

The SP said that the girl, in the statement given to the police, has accused Sahil of raping her and alleged that the eight others were preparing to forcibly marry her. Based on the girl's statement, the relevant sections were added to the FIR and further legal action is being taken, he said.

Besides Sahi, the main accused in the abduction and rape, Maulvi Mohammad Hasan alias Harun, Jaan Mohammad, Abdul Rasheed, Rasheed Ali, Kismatul Nisha (mother of the main accused), Nafees, Anwar and Shabbir alias Munna (father of the main accused) who were found involved in the case have been arrested, the police officer said.

Earier, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Moradabad, Akhilesh Bhadoria, the accused were identified as Lucky, Saurabh and Lala, all residents of Laxmanpuri Chidiya Tola locality of Moradabad.

Information about the incident came to light after the minor's mother filed a complaint against the three accused in Moradabad's Majhola Police Station. The complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 2 when her daughter was alone near their residence, said SP Bhadoria.

The police official also stated that as per the complainant, the three accused lured the minor while she was alone near her residence. After luring the girl, accused Lala alongwith the other perpetrators took her to his father's residence and committed the heinous crime, added the SP. The SP further stated that the three accused had also filmed the rape incident and started blackmailing the girl.