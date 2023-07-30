Prayagraj: A campaign has begun on the call of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth to give teeth to the momentum for ensuring worship of Shivling on the Gyanvapi Masjid premises.

Under the initiative, 11 lakh Shivlings will be collected from every village and locality across the country. Thereafter, those Shivlings will be installed at a complex located in Lanka, Varanasi, the city of Mahakal, the fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that these Shivalingas will be worshipped as Adi Vishweshwar Mahadev. On the instructions of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, who took over the throne from Shankaracharya Swaroopanand, his media in-charge Shailendra Yogiraj will visit the country in Adi Vishweshwar's Doli Rath Yatra.

The campaign has begun in Patti Tehsil of Pratapgarh on July 22. Adi Vishweshwar Doli Rath Yatra reached Prayagraj on Saturday. While talking to the media, Yogiraj said the goal of the yatra is to make people aware of the Shivling of Adi Vishweshwar, found in Vaju Khana of Gyanvapi Masjid.

Shankaracharya had demanded worship only after meeting Shivling about a year ago but despite their demand, nothing has been actualised till now. It is due to the fact that the matter is pending in the court. First, Narmadeshwar Shivling found in the Narmada River will be collected. These Shivlings will be collected from different places across the country.

Thereafter, Shivlings will be taken to a campus in Lanka, Varanasi. These Shivlings will be worshipped until the worship of the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi campus starts. To keep these Shivlingas, a special building is being prepared with the help of an architect. A large number of pundits are also being brought for the worship of Shivling.