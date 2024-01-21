Aligarh: The alleged vandalisation of gods' idols at a 200-year-old temple at Sudamapuri of the Civil Line area of Aligarh sparked outrage among Hindutva organisations.

After receiving the information, a large number of Hindutva workers reached the spot and protested by blocking the road. Sensing trouble, police reached the spot and tried to pacify agitators with an assurance to instal a new statue.

Aggrieved locals alleged that drug addicts and gamblers have set up their base near the religious place. They accused the police of inaction. According to locals, despite complaints, police turned a blind eye to anti-social activities in the area.

When the priest reached the temple, he saw that the idol was damaged. Soon, Hindutva activists reached the spot in large numbers and made hue and cry.

Local resident Shubham Sharma said that the information was received around 2 pm. "The idol of god was damaged at 200-year-old Makhan Lal Dharamshala. Culprits are yet to be identified, " the priest of the temple, Pandit Ashwani Gautam said. On the day of Pran Pratistha, havan, puja and lamp donation will take place here, he added.