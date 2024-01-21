UP MUSLIM MAN RECITING RAMCHARITMANAS SINGING BHAJANS FOR 35 YEARS EAGER TO VISIT RAM MANDIR

Mirzapur: A man born in a Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been reciting Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and singing bhajans for the last 35 years. Mohd Islam said he wants to go to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan after the consecration.

Mohd Islam also participates in Ramlila whenever the drama is staged. People call him the symbol of brotherhood in not only Uttar Pradesh but also in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra.

While talking to ETV Bharat, he expressed happiness over Ram Lalla being finally enthroned. "This work should have been done long ago. Anything that happens is by the grace of God and the temple too is being inaugurated by the Almighty's grace," he said expressing his excitement for the historic moment.

Mohd Islam is a resident of Dharamdeva village of Pahari block of Mirzapur. Whenever he receives an invitation from a Hindu household, he sets out with his group to recite and sing Ram bhajans. He has also gone to many other states.

He said that the text of Ramcharitmanas mesmerises him. "After pran pratistha, I will definitely go to Ayodhya and have darshan of Ram Lalla. Religion should never come in the way of humanity," he said.