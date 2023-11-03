'YSRTP to support Congress in upcoming elections', YS Sharmila Reddy
'YSRTP to support Congress in upcoming elections', YS Sharmila Reddy
Hyderabad (Telangana): President of YSR Telangana Party, YS Sharmila Reddy says, "YSRTP is supporting Congress party in Telangana Assembly elections. YSRTP will not contest this election."
