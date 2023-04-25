YOUTH BLUDGEONED TO DEATH FOR HARASSING MARRIED WOMAN IN TELANGANAS MANCHERIAL

Mancherial Telangana In a gruesome incident a man was bludgeoned to death by four members of a family while others remained mute spectators The horrific murder occurred at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district of Telangana on Tuesday People were video recording the barbaric incident on their mobile phones The shocking incident was later shared on social media The victim Muke Mahesh 28 was allegedly harassing a girl despite she had been married to another man Fed up with this the woman s family members killed Mahesh Sources said that Mahesh was harassing the woman even after marriage She was staying at her parents place after her husband allegedly died by suicide The accused was sending obscene messages on her mobile phone and harassing her in the name of love Unable to withstand the harassment the woman narrated her ordeal to her parents Thereafter they lodged a complaint at the Indaram police station Later police summoned the accused He was counselled and sent home with a warning The accused was totally unperturbed and kept on harassing the woman Fed with this the family members of the woman her parents and brothers intercepted Mahesh who was riding a bike The accused was brutally killed in full public view Sources said that the victim Muske Mahesh 28 a milkman by profession was riding a bike when the accused Kankaiah and his family members intercepted him and attacked him at around 830 am The family members repeatedly hit him with a boulder and slit his throat The man died on the spot On receiving information police rushed to the spot and arrested four persons The body was sent for postmortem A case was registered with the Indaram police against the four accused Further probe into the incident has begun Villagers said that Mahesh and the woman were in courtship in the past Later the woman was married to another man Mahesh uploaded some intimate videos and pictures that he spent with the woman on social media Upset over this the woman s husband died by suicide The woman returned to her parent s house after her husband s demise But the harassment by the accused went unabated