Jagityala: A 24-year-old woman, working as software engineer with a private company has been found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her home while her sister went missing in Jagtial district of Telangana, police said. The incident has taken place on Tuesday in Bhimunidubba area of ​​Korutla town in Jagtial district.

According to the police, Deepti, who is currently working from home with a Hyderabad based IT company as a software engineer was at her home with her sister Chandana. Their parents Banka Srinivas Reddy and Madhavi had gone to Hyderabad to attend a function in the Telangana capital leaving the two siblings at the house.

The couple's son Sai is pursuing a his degree in Bangalore. According to a police official, the couple last spoke to their daughters at around 10 pm on Monday. On Tuesday, Reddy called Deepti, but she did not pick up. When a worried Reddy tried on Chandana's number, her phone was switched off leaving him all the more distressed, police said.

Reddy called a neighbour and asked him to visit his house to inquire about his children. The neighbour reached the house only to find Deepti dead while Chandana was missing from the spot, police said. Soon, a team of police led by DSP Ravinder Reddy, Korutla, and Metpalli CIs Praveen Kumar, Lakshminarayana, and SI Kiran Kumarreached the spot and launched an investigation into the mysterious death of the woman.

A police official said that Deepti's body was lying on the sofa while two liquor bottles, a cold drink bottle, and packets of snacks were found in the kitchen. As for Deepti's missing sister Chandana, a police officer associated with the investigation of the case said that CCTV footage has revealed that Chandana and a young man boarded a bus at the Nizamabad bus stop from 5.12 a.m. to 5.16 a.m.

On Tuesday. A case of suspicious death has been registered on the complaint of Deepti's father. Further investigation into the case is going on. Deepti had joined an IT company as a software engineer in Hyderabad a year and a half ago and was currently working from home. Chandana has completed her B.Tech and is staying at home.