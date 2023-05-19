Hyderabad: In an bizarre development, an IT worker in London has sued her boss for alleged sexual harassment accusing him of using codes in an email, she said, was a way of asking for sexual relations, a report in the BBC on Thursday said. According to the BBC report, the employment tribunal at London Central Court has said that the woman's perception of the emails was "skewed” while rejecting her claims.

It is learnt that the IT worker identified as Karina Gasparova said that her employer Alexander Goulandris used the codes 'xx', 'yy' and '????' in the emails sent to her. Gasparova argued in the employment tribunal court that the code 'xx' referred to kisses, 'yy' to sexual contact and '????' was a coded way by Alexander of asking "when she would be ready" to engage in sexual acts.

Gasparova was a project manager at the London office of essDOCS, a company that provides "paperless trade solutions". She has sued her boss Alexander in the tribunal claiming sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal. Gasparova further alleged that when Alexander Goulandris renamed a work file with his initials 'ajg' it was an abbreviation of "A Jumbo Genital", the report said.

She also accused her boss Alexander of using the coded phrase "have a nice evening" to her. According to Gasparova, the coded words amounted to "an alluring voice". Gasparova further accused that her boss deliberately touched her hand when reaching for a computer mouse. Gasaprova also produced an emil by Alexander as evidence.

The email reads, "Can you please complete the following: The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways. Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx. timing”. According to the BBC report, the employment tribunal has rejected Gasparova's accusations against Alexander saying that the emails under question were a "genuine request for information" and did not imply any sexual nature.

The tribunal said that the accusations are a "skewed perception of everyday events" adding the complainant "demonstrated a tendency to make extraordinary allegations without evidence". The tribunal has ordered Gasparova to pay £5,000 as costs to essDOCS.