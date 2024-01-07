Hyderabad: A migrant labourer was killed and 10 others injured after the slab of an under-construction church collapsed in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Kohir of the district when a group of workers were laying a slab, they said.

Following the mishap, those working above the iron structure fell down even as some labourers who were working below got trapped in the debris, a senior police official said, adding that one of them died. Ten others who were trapped in the debris and injured were pulled out and admitted to a hospital, police said.