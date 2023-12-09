WOMEN ON CLOUD NINE WITH THE LAUNCH OF FREE TRAVEL IN RTC BUSES IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: Free travel facility in RTC buses has been made available for women across the state from Saturday. Today Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Mahalakshmi Scheme on the assembly premises. Free travel for women will be applicable in Pallvelugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express services in cities. Along with women, girls, students and transgenders can travel free in RTC buses.

Officials launched the Mahalakshmi Scheme with women in RTC bus stands in all the districts across the state. Mahalakshmi Scheme free tickets were distributed to women. After that, the passengers were made aware of the free travel. As the free travel facility has started from today, a large number of women flocked to the RTC premises to go to different places.

Women said that this scheme is very useful for the poor and middle-class women. They thanked the Congress government for giving guidelines that could be easily implemented without any conditions. The free travel scheme for women in the name of Mahalakshmi is evoking a great response from women. They are happy to be allowed to travel in RTC buses for free.

Collector Anudeep flagged off the free bus facility in Hyderabad. Women were given zero-fare tickets. Later, travelled by bus. District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil launched the Mahalakshmi Scheme in Siddipet. In Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Karimnagar, the respective District Collectors launched the scheme.