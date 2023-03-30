Eturu Nagaaram (Telangana): A woman has allegedly stabbed a man to death for repeatedly sexually harassing her in the Eturu Nagaaram area of Telangana's Mulugu district in the early hours of Thursday. Police sources said that the incident took place in ward number three of Eturu Nagaram.

They further revealed that the deceased Rantenki Srinivas (25) is a married man but was living alone since his wife and children left him. Srinivas used to regularly harass the accused sexually and was earlier booked in a molestation case following her complaint at the Eturu Nagaram police station a few months ago.

Police said that the accused was arrested and was awarded a prison sentence in relation to the case. However, after being released on bail, Srinivas again started to harass the accused. Things took a turn for the worse when he went to the residence of the accused's grandmother where she lived and worked as an agricultural laborer as she did not have any parents or siblings.

According to police sources, Srinivas knocked on the door of the accused's house and when she opened the door, he again started to sexually harass her. Police said that angered by repeated harassment, the accused decided to end her ordeal once and for all and stabbed Srinivas to death after tying his hands.

They further revealed that after killing Srinivas, the accused went to the local police station at 2 am and surrendered following which she was arrested. Police reached the spot and started an investigation SI D. Ramesh said adding that the body has been sent for postmortem at the Eturu Nagaaram Hospital.