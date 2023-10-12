Telangana: A 58-year-old woman was shot dead by his son-in-law, who happened to a constable, in Hanamkonda city of Telangana on Thursday. The shocking incident occurred at Gundlasingaram Indiramma Colony. The incident sparked instant public outrage and the accused was thrashed and handed over to the police by the local people.

Sources in the police said that constable A Prasad visited his in-laws' house and after having an altercation with his mother-in-law, he opened fire at her, and she died on the spot. After the incident, the constable tried to flee from the spot, but neighbours and the deceased's family members caught hold of Prasad and beat him up.

Sources also said that people also pelted stones at him (accused constable). He was badly injured. The incident was the fallout of some monetary dispute between the deceased and the constable. The deceased had taken Rs 4 lakhs loan from her son-in-law and the constable was asking for the repayment of the loan, sources said.